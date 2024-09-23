Kapi‘olani nurses plan protest before talks resume

Unionized nurses, who have been barred from work for over a week, plan to hold a demonstration today outside Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children after contract negotiations ended Sunday with no resolution.

Talks between management of the nonprofit hospital and the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents about 600 nurses there, were expected to resume today for the fifth straight day.

HNA President Rosalee Agas-Yuu said nurses will demonstrate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Rev. Rona Dumagos Mangayayam is slated to open the demonstration with an ecumenical prayer and then a call to end the lockout.

“We are inviting everyone to come down and join — just to let everybody know we are still locked out,” Agas-Yuu said.

Unionized nurses have been barred from working at the hospital since the morning of Sept. 14 at the end of a one-day strike, which was HNA’s second walkout this year after a weeklong strike in January. Management has refused to allow them to come back to work until they approve a new contract. The parties returned to the bargaining table Thursday. They also met Friday, Saturday and again Sunday.

Agas-Yuu said, “We came up with a proposal that the nurses were happy with, and we gave it back to the employer (Sunday) but they said they needed more time.”

She said the locked-out nurses are without paychecks. They also will lose their health care benefits if an agreement is not reached before Oct. 1.

After Sunday’s talks concluded, Kapi‘olani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta said in a statement that negotiations involved more review of staffing levels by both sides.

“We are encouraged by the collaborative discussions between our negotiations team and the nurses participating in these sessions,” Ruscetta said. “We are pleased that the union’s latest proposal shared with us today included changes we proposed yesterday in our staffing proposal and staffing matrix, bringing us closer in alignment. We remain focused on reaching an agreement that leads to our nurses returning to the bedside.”

The nurses have been working without a contract since December. Negotiations over a new three-year contract have dragged on for over a year, and at one point involved a federal mediator.

Nurses say they have been burdened with too many patients at one time, sometimes without adequate training, and that they need ratio limits for patient safety and to avoid mandatory overtime.

Administrators of the hospital, which is run by Hawaii Pacific Health, say management needs flexibility to respond to changing situations as they arise, and that they are working on a “staffing matrix” to address nurses’ concerns.

Pressure has been mounting on both sides and in the community. Parents of one Kapi‘olani patient, a 4-year-old girl who died Tuesday, have come forward to say that they believe diminished care by the hospital’s temporary nursing staff was a factor in their child’s death.