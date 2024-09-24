Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Boy, 13, hospitalized after losing control of e-bike in Kailua

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:44 p.m.

COURTESY EMS EMS responded to the scene near the 600 block of Kailua Road at 3:50 p.m. today and gave the teen, who had injured his head and back, advanced life treatment.

A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition after losing control of his e-bike and crashing in Kailua Town, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene near the 600 block of Kailua Road at 3:50 p.m. today and gave the teen, who had injured his head and back, advanced life treatment.

He was rushed to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

EMS said the boy was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

