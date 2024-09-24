Honolulu Star-Advertiser

N. Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: U.S. escalates threats with nuclear sub

By Joyce Lee / Reuters

REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and first vice department director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, looks on at the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019. Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized the presence of a U.S. nuclear submarine in the South Korean port of Busan, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

SEOUL >> Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized the presence of a U.S. nuclear submarine in the South Korean port of Busan, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim called it proof of the U.S. ambition to “bring out its nuclear strategic assets, show off its strength and increase threats,” according to KCNA.

The USS Vermont arrived at a naval base in Busan on Monday to resupply and allow crew members to rest, Yonhap news agency said citing South Korea’s navy.

Kim’s published remarks came after the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

They expressed concerns about North Korea’s recent revelation of its uranium enrichment facilities and continued “unlawful” military cooperation with Russia, and agreed to work toward realizing a trilateral summit within this year, South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

