Pedestrian, 70, dies after she is struck by vehicle in Pupukea

A 70-year-old woman was killed and another pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Pupukea this morning, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Kamehameha Highway and Pupukea Road. Police said that a “juvenile male motorist” was traveling westbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control of his vehicle. The car veered off the road onto the shoulder and hit two women, ages 70 and 68, who were walking alongside the highway.

The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 68-year-old sustained minor injuries but refused treatment from paramedics.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene. Honolulu police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This marks Oahu’s 33rd traffic fatality this year, compared to 42 at the same time in 2023.