‘Suspicious device’ shutters Kamehameha Schools on Oahu

A device discovered Monday night shuttered the Kamehameha Schools and preschools in Kalihi-Palama and Kapalama today but the schools will reopen Wednesday

The school and Honolulu police did not disclose what was found, where it was found, if threats were made, or why it was deemed dangerous enough to shutter the school.

Whatever was found on campus was not a firearm, and school officials called it a “prohibited item” while the Honolulu Police Department referred to it as a “suspicious device.”

At 10:03 p.m. Monday night, the school’s campus leadership team sent an email to parents, faculty and staff, informing them that school would be closed Tuesday “to complete our internal safety procedures after a prohibited item was turned into staff.”

“While there is no active threat to our campus, we are taking this step out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our campus community,” read the email.

Honolulu police told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that a “suspicious device was reported and retrieved from the campus yesterday.”

“HPD is working with school officials and the investigation is ongoing,” Sarah Yoro, HPD spokesperson, told the Star-Advertiser in a statement.