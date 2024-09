TOKYO >> Toyota Motor on Tuesday increased its share buyback plan through April 30 to up to 1.2 trillion yen ($8.31 billion) from 1 trillion yen in view of the latest share price.

Toyota had decided on May 8 to buy back up to 410 million shares, or 3.04% worth of its outstanding shares excluding treasury shares.

The Japanese automaker’s shares have plunged 27% since then, closing at 2,617 yen on Tuesday.