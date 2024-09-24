Off the news: Arrests made at Kapi‘olani nurse lockout

Kim Coco Iwamoto, a newly elected state representative, Ikaika Hussey, Democrat candidate for a state House seat, and Jim Witeck of the Hawaii Workers Center were among 10 people arrested for allegedly blocking two chartered buses carrying replacement travel nurses from entering the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on Monday.

The demonstrators were at the hospital early Monday morning to show support for about 600 Kapi‘olani union nurses who have been “locked out,” or prevented from working, by hospital management. The hospital and nurses are at an impasse over Hawaii Nurses’ Association demands that staffing guarantees be implemented — but talks continue between nurses and Kapi‘olani.