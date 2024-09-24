Few know about lung cancer screenings

A significant weapon in the fight against lung cancer may be going to waste, as a survey revealed most Americans aren’t aware of it. Annual CT screenings administered to people with a history of smoking can raise the five-year survival rate of lung cancer by 63%, but as few as 38% of people in the U.S. know about it.

“The survey shows that we have a significant amount of work to do in increasing awareness about lung cancer screening, but also shows progress,” Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, said in a news release. “Compared to our 2022 Lung Health Barometer, we saw a 27% increase in awareness of lung cancer screening.”

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer, accounting for an estimated 234,580 cases and 125,070 deaths in 2024 alone. It is also the leading cause of cancer-related death at roughly 20% of all cases — more than colon, breast and prostate cancer cases combined.

There are different kinds and stages of lung cancer, but the 5-year survival rate ranges from 65% for localized (no signs of spreading) non-small cell to 3% for distant (spreading throughout the body) small cell cancer.

The cancer is mostly found in older adults, with the average age of diagnosed patients at about 70. For a man, the risk of developing it is roughly 6.25%; for women, it’s 5.88%. That means 1 in about 17 Americans are diagnosed every year.

Despite that, 73% of adults have not spoken with their doctor about their risk of developing lung cancer.