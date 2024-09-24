UNLV rethinking Moutain West commitment after another defection

LAS VEGAS >> UNLV’s renewal of vows with the Mountain West may have lasted just a few hours.

School officials, soon after deciding to remain in the league, are now reconsidering their options late Monday after Utah State made the surprising decision to bolt for the reconstructed Pac-12.

The Aggies’ move left both the Mountain West and Pac-12 with seven memebers, one short of the NCAA-mandated minimum for a conference.

That uncertainty gave UNLV officials reason to rethink their decision to remain in a league that may now have to scramble to fill its ranks with lower-tier programs. It also left the school in a potential position of power. The Rebels play in a desirable market and both the Mountain West and Pac-12 need teams.

UNLV was set to remain in the Mountain West after a brief flirtation with the Pac-12 earlier Monday, according to multiple sources.

Air Force elected to make a similar commitment to the Mountain West after it was pursued by the American Athletic Conference. Utah State’s decision to leave threw the situation back in flux.

UNLV was considered one of the Pac-12’s primary targets after the league saw other expansion options fall through, according to multiple sources and reports. The Rebels are believed to have been offered a lucrative financial package to remain in the Mountain West.

Utah State will join the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 school year. It joins Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State as Mountain West defectors. The first four schools announced their decision to leave for the Pac-12 on Sept. 12.

The Pac-12, before adding Utah State, appeared to be looking at the AAC for additions. But four AAC schools — Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and UTSA — reaffirmed their commitment to the league Monday amid realignment speculation.

The quartet issued a joint statement saying they were staying put despite interest from other leagues.

“Together, we are committed to continuing to build the American brand, exploring new opportunities for exposure and value, and developing innovative economic resources — all in service of our student athletes,” the statement said. “While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other. Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes and build the future.”

UNLV football coach Barry Odom said Monday morning his undefeated team is aware of the dramaticially shifting landscape around them. The Rebels (3-0), however, are trying to focus on the task at hand. They have appeared in the national rankings for the first time in program history the last two weeks and open conference play against Fresno State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Odom’s primary concern is making sure his program has enough resources to compete on a national level.

“I’m excited about the leadership of our president and athletic director,” Odom said Monday. “I know we’re on the right path. They are doing everything they can for the good of UNLV. I have very strong belief in that. I know that the ability for us to continue to build a program on a national level is what my mindset is and how can we do that in every single area for our student athletes and we’re moving in the right direction to get this program on the national scope for years to come.”