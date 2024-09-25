H-1 crash involving garbage truck sends 3 to hospital

A collision involving multiple vehicles, including a garbage truck, on the H-1 freeway this afternoon had landed three adults in the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene near the Pearl City exit at about 12:35 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated three patients with advanced life support and transported them to hospital emergency rooms. The patients included a 40-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 43-year-old man — all taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details on what led up to the collision were available.