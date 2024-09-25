Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The weather’s been warm, considering it’s almost October. Here are some chilled treats to help you stay cool:

Thrills Soft Serve

The viral fried sandwich that’s popular in Japan is now available on Oahu at Thrills Soft Serve. The dessert biz offers it on Saturdays and Sundays.

Each sandwich costs $5 and is made fresh to order (limit two per person). It features Japanese white bread that’s deep fried and filled with sweet whipped cream. It’s lightly sweetened with a whipped texture, so you don’t have to worry about it being too heavy.

It’s not as cold as the business’s soft serve treats, but it’s still a unique option.

Thrills Soft Serve

510 Piikoi St., Honolulu

808-888-6860

Instagram: @thrillshnl

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

This new crème brûlée soft serve ($5.95), available exclusively at Dean & Deluca Hawaii at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, is the ultimate treat.

It features a housemade vanilla custard topped with burnt sugar pieces, housemade caramel sauce and a mini waffle. The burnt sugar is truly reminiscent of a crème brûlée topping.

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

383 Kalaimoku St., Honolulu

808-729-9720

deandeluca-hawaii.com

Instagram: @deandelucahawaii

Sunbeams Creamery

Sunbeams Creamery is known for its small-batch, handcrafted ice cream, sherbets and locally made treats. Sherbets (small $4.50, regular $5.50) come in flavors like blue vanilla, strawberry, green river and Fruity Pebbles. You can enhance your treats with toppings — condensed milk, sprinkles, mochi balls, bananas and popping boba — for an extra fee.

Don’t miss the business’s other popular snacks, such as waffle corn dogs ($3.50) and acai bowls (regular $7.75, large $9.75) topped with honey, granola, bananas and strawberries.

Sunbeams Creamery

712 California Ave., Wahiawa

808-722-0943

sunbeamscreamery.com

Instagram: @sunbeamscreamery

Chillest Shave Ice

Chillest Shave Ice pops up every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at fishcake Hawaii in Kakaako. This spot is known for its generously sized, finely shaved treats.

You can choose up to three flavors from its selection, including strawberry milk (a crowd favorite), kinako latte, lilikoi and strawberry. Its matcha and hojicha flavors use premium ingredients from Daily Whisk Matcha in Kaimuki. Treats range from $5-$7, depending on flavors.

Complimentary toppings like snowcap (condensed milk) and chocolate drizzle are the perfect complements to flavors like strawberry milk and haupia.

Chillest Shave Ice

Various locations

Instagram: @chillestshaveice