Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

City eyes $5M in federal COVID-19 money for possible worker hazard pay

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 11:27 p.m.

Coronavirus Outbreak in HawaiiEditors' PicksPolitics

COURTESY PHOTO Mike Formby

COURTESY PHOTO

Mike Formby