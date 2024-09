Juan Baron, right, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Gary Ruby, stood Tuesday with defense attorney Randall Hironaka in Circuit Court.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tuesday’s hearing of a 25-year-old Colombian man’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea in the 2022 strangulation death of Gary Ruby, a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man, was postponed because he objected to the Spanish-language interpreter assigned to cover the hearing.

Circuit Judge Catherine Remigio said Juan Baron objected to the particular interpreter because she may be called as a witness.

After the hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Ayla Weiss said she might call the interpreter as a witness for the state but declined to provide details as to what she might testify about.

Baron had been scheduled for sentencing Tuesday, but a motion filed Sept. 16 to withdraw his plea was scheduled instead.

Randall Hironaka, Baron’s new court-appointed attorney, also asked the judge Tuesday to have the hearing sealed, meaning the public, including the media, would not be allowed to attend, but he did not disclose the reasons.

The judge gave him until Thursday to file his motion.

Baron’s previously retained attorney, Myles Breiner, helped cut a deal with the state in which the state agreed not to seek extended sentencing — life without the possibility of parole — in exchange for Baron’s guilty plea to second- degree murder, identity theft and two counts of first- degree theft. He would have received a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

The parties also agreed to recommending a 20-year- minimum term of imprisonment to the Hawaii Paroling Authority, which Breiner said would likely be less than what the parole board would likely set as a minimum term.

Remigio set a new hearing for Oct. 7, when a different interpreter will be used.

Since the interpreter arrived late, and the lawyers and judge discussed in chambers the matter of the interpreter, little time was left to find a replacement.

Baron admitted in his plea agreement he took control of Ruby’s home, which sold Sept. 9, 2022, for $2,657,500, and an Audi valued at more than $63,000.

Baron fled to California, confessed to Los Angeles detectives he strangled Ruby, slit his wrists to stage his death, then hid his body in a bathtub by pouring bags of cement over it.

The murder occurred sometime between Jan. 19 and March 7, 2022.

Ruby’s brother called police, worried because he hadn’t heard from Ruby in weeks, after Ruby said he had a new love interest named Juan.