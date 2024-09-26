Column: In disaster, communities rely on nonprofits, not government

It’s been a year since one of the deadliest wildfires in history devastated the island of Maui. Immediately following the Maui wildfires in 2023, the generosity of Hawaii residents and other private citizens provided aid via charitable giving when government was slow to respond.

When charitable giving is connected to local communities, it’s agile and can provide immediate aid to communities in crisis in better ways than the government can. Hawaii proved this to be true and is a case study on the success of what we call the freedom to give. The freedom to give is the ability to give when, how and to whom we choose.

In the weeks following the Maui fires, the Maui United Way received and fulfilled 8,000 individual requests for aid from people in the community. They also distributed over $1 million in grants to other nonprofits who in turn provided food, transportation and other services to the community.

Another organization, World Vision, provided support to over 27,000 community members by partnering with local charities to distribute crisis relief boxes, support mental health coaching and offer other services. While the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was present in the days following the fires, it was local citizens and organizations that provided community relief. Logistical delays, government largess and bureaucracy hindered a timely government response.

The ability to fund immediate needs or save and give to future ones leads to tangible results. One of the charitable vehicles utilized frequently in times of crisis is donor-advised funds (DAFs), which offer donors a reliable avenue to fund charities when they choose and allows for the funds to be used immediately or saved for future use. These popular giving tools can be vital during disaster as well as in long-term projects.

Whether it is an architecture firm whose DAF “helps review nonprofit grant applications that would fund local projects in the categories of youth education, housing and shelter, art and design, sustainability, and Island culture and humanities,” or a real estate firm tackling affordable housing challenges, the freedom to give when and where donors want benefits the communities in need.

The Hawaii Community Foundation helps donors use DAFs to provide aid and other assistance to their communities.

Raising over $2 million for charities, the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s 45th Annual Industry Charity Walk demonstrated a true testament to resilience and generosity of the people of Hawaii. Over half the funds were raised by 1,600 individuals in Maui who chose to give even while their island was still recovering from the wildfires.

While many generous people give to charities and help their communities in times of need, unfortunately, there are some who take advantage of these tragedies. In the immediate aftermath of the Maui wildfires, charitable fraud significantly increased, forcing Hawaii’s Attorney General Anne Lopez to raise public awareness about the issue. Communities suffer when fraud tarnishes historically trusted institutional sectors, like philanthropy.

In times of crisis, communities rely on their local charities before, during and after government assistance is present, which is why recently enacted legislation like Senate Bill 2693 is so important. This bill discourages charitable fraud and provides communities and donors with additional protections. Hawaii law now states it is a crime to commit charitable fraud during a state of emergency.

While a tragedy, the Maui wildfires have proven the people of Hawaii are resilient and generous, putting their community above all else. It is encouraging to know the giving spirit will continue to thrive in the state with the aid of vehicles such as DAFs and new charitable fraud legislation that protects donors and recipients.

Megan Schmidt is the senior director of government at Philanthropy Roundtable.