Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 26, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Report: Hawaii commits to staying in Mountain West

By Field Level Media

Today Last updated 11:58 a.m.

Sports Wire

JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 11 Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema (18) reacts after forcing an Air Force fourth down during the first half of a college football game on Nov. 11 in Honolulu.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 11

Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema (18) reacts after forcing an Air Force fourth down during the first half of a college football game on Nov. 11 in Honolulu.

ISAIAH J. DOWNING / USA TODAY SPORTS UNLV Rebels defensive back Kris Williams reacts after a play, in November, in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

ISAIAH J. DOWNING / USA TODAY SPORTS

UNLV Rebels defensive back Kris Williams reacts after a play, in November, in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.

JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 11 Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema (18) reacts after forcing an Air Force fourth down during the first half of a college football game on Nov. 11 in Honolulu.
ISAIAH J. DOWNING / USA TODAY SPORTS UNLV Rebels defensive back Kris Williams reacts after a play, in November, in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Mountain West has received binding commitments from UNLV, Air Force, and four other full members of the conference following the latest dominoes of conference realignment, Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports reported today.

After Utah State became the fifth Mountain West school to agree to join the Pac-12 Conference, the other six full member institutions stayed put, signing agreements that will give each one a signing bonus derived from Pac-12 exit fees. A specific dollar figure was not yet known.

Hawaii, a football-only member, also agreed to remain affiliated with the Mountain West despite interest, but no formal invitation from the Pac-12, Yahoo reported.

UNLV rejected overtures from the rebuilding Pac-12. Air Force turned down heavy interest from the American Athletic Conference.

With those schools committing to the Mountain West late Wednesday, the remaining full members lined up behind them today: Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming.

The Mountain West still needs to add two more schools to get to the requisite eight to be recognized as a conference for the purposes of the College Football Playoff.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State have agreed to join Oregon State and Washington State in the Pac-12 in 2026.

With seven members, the Pac-12 is still one short of the minimum requirements. On Monday, Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA all passed on Pac-12 offers to remain in the AAC.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide