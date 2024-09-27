Tyler Huntley could emerge as starter in Dolphins QB carousel

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that he isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback for Monday night’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Skylar Thompson is dealing with a rib injury that McDaniel said is “pretty painful,” leaving Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle as the leading candidates to be Miami’s QB1 this week.

Huntley recently joined the Dolphins while Boyle is on the practice squad. Boyle entered against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend after Thompson was injured but Huntley has more starting experience.

Huntley has made 10 NFL starts, including one in the postseason, which could have McDaniel leaning toward Huntley.

“I have in my mind what I think, how it could play out,” McDaniel said Thursday. “However, it’s a little premature for a multitude of reasons. And the very last being the competitive advantage.”

The Dolphins just signed Huntley 10 days ago, shortly after starter Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined with his latest concussion. But McDaniel said he can already sense the opportunity wouldn’t overwhelm Huntley.

“The game isn’t too big for him. Very encouraged by his progression,” he said. “We targeted him for a reason.”

Even so, Huntley isn’t fully up to speed with McDaniel’s offense. McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will be watching practice performances closely.

“I’m feeling much more knowledgeable about exactly where he’s at over the course of the last half week and very, very encouraged,” McDaniel said of Huntley. “Chris and his staff, in conjunction with the coaching staff, we targeted him for a reason. And it’s a player that we’re very familiar with from the opponent’s standpoint.”

Huntley spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and made all his NFL starts while Lamar Jackson was sidelined with injuries. He went to training camp with the Cleveland Browns this year and was later released.

Dolphins defensive end Calais Campbell played with Huntley in Baltimore and is adamant the 26-year-old can handle the job.

“(Huntley) is a guy who is going to be very prepared,” Campbell said. “He can make every throw. I think he has good poise in the pocket and then he can create with his legs, which I think is something with the weapons we have at receiver and the way people have to guard us, when you can really make people pay with your legs, there’s going to be some opportunities there.”

Since a furious fourth-quarter rally to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Dolphins were outscored 55-13 in back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

Miami hasn’t scored a touchdown in the past seven quarters and converted 1 of 12 third downs at Seattle. The Dolphins’ 205 yards total offense against the Seahawks is their lowest output since a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3, 2021. Miami had 203 total yards and 35 yards rushing in that game.

Thompson completed 13 of 19 passes for 107 yards and was sacked five times against Seattle before exiting. Boyle was 7 of 13 for 79 yards and sacked once.

McDaniel also said that left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller remain in concussion protocol.