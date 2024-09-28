Hiker rescued from Diamond Head Crater trail

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter was called in to action early this afternoon to pick up a hiker who fell ill on the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala.

HFD received a 911 call about the situation at 1:04 p.m. and dispatched five units staffed with 13 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene seven minutes later, with rescuers climbing the trail on foot to locate an ailing male hiker in his 70s who was unable to descend the trail on his own, according to an HFD news release. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone to prepare for air operations.

The hiker was located at 1:26 p.m. and then safely transported via Air 1 to the landing zone, where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:47 p.m.

HFD advises hikers to assess their fitness level and hiking capabilities and experience in choosing an appropriate trail. “Be practical and realistic. There are a wide variety of trails in Hawai‘i, so pick one that suits your level,” the release said.