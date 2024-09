Honolulu police are investigating a first-degree attempted murder case following an apparent shooting in Kalihi early this morning.

At about 5:25 a.m. today, unknown male suspects shot at a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old man for unknown reasons then fled the Kalihi area in an unknown direction.

The 31-year-old man was taken to an area medical center for treatment.

No arrests have been made.