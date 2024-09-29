Blue Ribbon schools Koko Head and Mililani Ike touted for rigor, enrichment
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Koko Head Elementary School became an International Baccalaureate World School in 2019, under which all students may study Japanese language and culture. All students also take computer science, Hawaiian studies and yoga classes.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Mililani Ike Elementary School offers a math lab, and students in kindergarten through fifth grade can learn fundamental Japanese. Extracurricular activities include orchestra, athletics such as track and basketball, and National History Day.