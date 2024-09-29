Las Vegas Advisor: New Paris Skybridge delivers convenience

While pedestrian travel has been hindered to some degree by the closing of bridges at the south end of the Strip in preparation for the Tropicana demolition, moving around has become a bit easier up the street. The 250-foot-long walkway that connects the Versailles Tower (at the Horseshoe) to the Paris front desk has been completed and is open to the public. The Paris Skybridge passes over the service road between Bally’s and the Horseshoe. Caesars Entertainment spent $100 million transforming the Horseshoe’s Jubilee Tower into Paris’ Versailles Tower, and now the conversion is complete.

Evel museum: The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka, Kan., will close on Nov. 2, at which time all of the exhibits will move to Las Vegas. The announcement came as part of the start of construction on the new museum building downtown. The date of the Evel opening has not been released.

Food challenges: Fat Sal’s has opened downtown at Neonopolis with food challenges involving a 30-inch garlic hero with cheesesteak, double-cheeseburger, pastrami, chicken fingers, bacon, mozzarella sticks, fried eggs, fries, onion rings, chili and marinara, and a shake served with 30 scoops each of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, cake, cookies, pretzels, syrup and whipped cream. They’re both $99.99, but finish the sandwich in 40 minutes or the shake in 10 and they’re free.

Hottest: Las Vegas set several heat records over the summer, including the record high of 120 degrees in July. Last week the temperature hit 100 degrees for the 101st day in 2024, breaking the 77-year record of 100 days. Still counting.

Question: When is WrestleMania coming back to Las Vegas, and how big will it be?

Answer: WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium April 19 and 20, returning to Las Vegas for the first time since WrestleMania 9 in 1993. It’ll be the biggest event of the year, expected to attract 180,000 fans.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.