Letter: Climate change efforts empty taxpayer wallets

How long have we been coddling climate change? According to the hair-on-fire alarmists, the world should have ended seven times in the last 50 years. The poles should have melted. And where are we now? Same place, but most of us poorer because all the money that has been poured into saving the planet. Where does that money really go?

I love these climate change conferences where the virtue-signaling rich fly in on their private jets — not helpful for the environment, so I’m told — and they work to get more of my tax dollars. If they’re so invested in this issue, how about opening their wallets more to cover their perceived concern?

Stef Wenska

Kailua

