Off the news: State misses Aloha Stadium bid deadline

The state had set a target date of today, Sept. 30, for accepting a proposal as the winning bid to design, build, operate and maintain a new Aloha Stadium, and develop acreage surrounding it — but it’s falling shy of meeting that deadline. Not to worry, officials say: The slight delay shouldn’t change the years-long timeline for demolishing the shell of the current stadium and building a new one in time for the 2028 football season.

A five-member committee appointed by the state comptroller has been evaluating Aloha Halawa District Partners’ proposal, and the state’s still clarifying some details.