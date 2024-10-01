Suspected Trump gunman set for November trial

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

WASHINGTON >> The man charged with attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month will stand trial in November, a U.S. judge said on Tuesday.

The order for a Nov. 18 trial start date from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came the day after Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

Routh, who is originally from North Carolina and owns property there, moved to Hawaii around 2018, according to his LinkedIn page. Routh was known, especially on the Windward side of Oahu where he lived, in Kaaawa, for building storage units and tiny houses.

Routh lurked with a rifle outside Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15 with the intent to kill Trump while he golfed, prosecutors allege.

The trial date is preliminary and could be delayed based on the complexity of the case.

Trump is set to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Cannon also presided over the criminal case accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents. In that case, the judge initially set a trial to begin within weeks of charges being brought, but the date was repeatedly postponed.

Cannon dismissed the charges in that case in July, prompting prosecutors to appeal.

Routh was thwarted in his attempt to assassinate Trump when a U.S. Secret Service agent spotted a rifle poking through a fence at the Trump International Golf Club and opened fire, according to prosecutors.

Routh was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene. He has been ordered to remain in jail to await trial.

Star-Advertiser reporter Allison Schaefers contributed to this report.