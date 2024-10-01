Letter: Do more to aid, protect Oahu’s homeless kupuna

We might pretend not to notice, but we’ve all seen the many homeless people on Oahu. I was shocked to read that almost 485 of 4,494 homeless people counted in January were 60 years old or above.

Kokua Line on Sept. 24 said that older homeless people are more likely to have disabling conditions and to be chronically homeless. We must do more to resolve this situation. We need more housing for our kupuna. That means we have to build more homeless shelters.

With so many unhoused, our government has truly failed and is not keeping us safe. Legislators and officials should find the funds for housing and mental health and drug treatment facilities.

It’s sad to see people, some of whom worked all their life, ending up homeless because they can’t afford rent, lost their job or have no steady source of income.

Leah Ho

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter