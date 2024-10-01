Shipyard starts building first of 3 new Matson ships
COURTESY MATSON INC.
Matson announced Monday that steel plates were cut for its three new ships at Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania after a small ceremony. Workers view steel plates being cut using a plasma cutter at a warehouse.
Representing an investment of approximately $1 billion, three new ships will be built to match the size and speed of Matson’s two existing “Aloha Class” ships, the Daniel K. Inouye and Kaimana Hila, which were also built by Philly Shipyard and entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively, as the largest containerships ever constructed in the U.S.