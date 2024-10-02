Letter: Police Commission must spend time with officers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Police Commission’s responsibilities are enormous and there is usually little orientation or training, so self-motivation is needed to learn about Honolulu Police Department operations.

Some suggestions: attend meetings when the chief meets with his command staff; spend a night in the cell block to understand how officers deal with those who are arrested; spend a shift doing a ride-along in each district to understand their different needs; accompany officers when they conduct a raid to understand stress and actions; observe inspections by internal affairs when checking on compliance with rules; and attend the training session when cadets are instructed on the role of the Police Commission.

During these activities, commission members can obtain a better understanding of the stress that officers face and how to analyze citizen comments and complaints.

I always felt welcomed by the officers that I spent time with.

Leonard Leong

Sand Island

