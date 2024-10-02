Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 88° Today's Paper

Features

Stay on top of screening to maintain colon health

By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser

Today Updated 2:21 p.m.

Featured ColumnsHealthYoung at Heart

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal.