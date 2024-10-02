Kokua Line: Are people on SNAP required to work?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Question: Are people on SNAP required to work?

Answer: Yes, with various exceptions. There are two sets of work requirements for people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps — general requirements and an additional rule for able-bodied adults without dependents, known as ABAWD. Here are details from Hawaii’s Department of Human Services, which administers this federally funded program:

“The general work requirements apply to those age 16 to 59 who are able to work. The general requirements include registering for work, accepting a suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quitting or reducing work hours below 30 hours per week without a good reason.

“You are excused from the general work requirements if you meet any of the following:

“Already working at least 30 hours per week (or earning wages at least equal to the federal minimum wage multiplied by 30 hours);

“Meeting work requirements for another program, such as TANF or unemployment benefits;

“Taking care of a child under age 6, or caring for an incapacitated person;

“Unable to work due to a physical or mental limitation;

“Participating regularly in an alcohol or drug treatment program; or

“Studying in school or a training program at least half-time. (Please note that college students are subject to other eligibility rules.)

“For ABAWD, individuals who are ages 18 to 54, without dependents, and are able to work must meet both the general work requirements and an additional ABAWD work requirement in order to receive SNAP for more than three months in three years.

“You may do any of the following to meet the ABAWD work requirement:

“Work at least 80 hours per month. (Work can be for pay, for goods or services, or as an unpaid volunteer.)

“Participate in a work program at least 80 hours per month.

“Participate in a combination of work and work program hours for a total of at least 80 hours per month.

“Beneficiaries may be excused from ABAWD requirements and the ABAWD time limit (for any of the following reasons): if they are unable to work due to physical or mental limitation; pregnant; have someone under age 18 in their SNAP household; excused from general work requirements; a veteran; experiencing homelessness; or age 24 or younger and in foster care on their 18th birthday.

“Individuals who do not meet the general work requirements are disqualified from receiving SNAP for at least a month and must start meeting the requirements to get SNAP again.

“Individuals who are required to meet the ABAWD work requirement but do not, will lose benefits after three months. To get SNAP again, the individual must meet the ABAWD work requirement for a 30-day period or be excused from the requirements due to one of the reasons listed above. Otherwise, the individual will need to wait until the end of a three-year period when they will be eligible for another three months of SNAP under the time limit.”

TANF stands for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a cash welfare program.

SNAP has evolved since its “food stamp” days. Recipients receive payments on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card that works like a debit card at grocery stores, farmers markets and other food stores that accept SNAP.

Tuesday’s start of the new federal fiscal year means SNAP recipients in Hawaii will receive less per month because the Thrifty Food Plan — the formula the U.S. Department of Agriculture uses to set maximum SNAP benefits — has adjusted downward.

For fiscal year 2024 (Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2025), the maximum SNAP payment for a one-person household will be $517 a month, down $10. The maximum SNAP payment for a family of four will be $1,723 a month, down $36. See more details on the DHS website, humanservices.hawaii.gov.

