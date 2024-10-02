UTEP joins Mountain West as seventh full-time member

The Mountain West Conference added UTEP as its seventh full-time member on Tuesday.
The move to add a seventh full-time member — Hawaii is a football member only, with most of its other sports in the Big West — meets the NCAA’s minimum required to be an auto-bid conference for sports such as basketball. The move also meets the required eight that’s needed to meet the CFP’s requirement for access to the five bids that go to conference champions.
The MW is rebuilding following the recent departures of five schools to the Pac-12: Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State.
“We are excited to welcome The University of Texas at El Paso to the Mountain West as the next step in our strategic membership initiatives,” Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement.
UTEP, a member of Conference USA, will owe about $8 million to the league to exit, according to a person briefed on the situation. CUSA has a grant of rights as part of its current television contract.