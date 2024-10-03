Coconut water elevates this smooth drink

Frosty and smooth, this take on the piña colada adds coconut water to the classic combination of rum, pineapple and cream of coconut. Freezing coconut water into cubes takes a bit of forethought, but the act of blending them into the drink in lieu of standard ice cubes results in a drink that is layered with coconut flavor. The (optional) float of high-quality dark rum tips the drink toward party fare, and chilling your glasses in the freezer before pouring from blender to glass ensures the drinks stay frosty for as long as possible.

Coconut Piña Colada

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces/1 1/2 cups organic, unsweetened coconut water

• 2 cups frozen diced pineapple

• 8 ounces/1 cup white rum

• 4 ounces/1/2 cup sweetened cream of coconut (preferably Coco López)

• 2 ounces fresh lime juice

• 2 ounces quality dark rum (optional)

• Pineapple slices, for garnish

Directions:

The night before you’re planning to serve this drink, prepare your coconut water ice cubes: Pour the coconut water into ice cube trays, cover and freeze until solid.

To make the cocktail, add the coconut ice cubes, frozen pineapple, white rum, cream of coconut and lime juice to a blender. Blend until smooth and frosty.

Divide into chilled glasses, preferably lowballs. If desired, top each drink with about 1/2 ounce dark rum. Garnish with pineapple slices and serve immediately.

Total time: 8 hours, 10 minutes, serves 4-6.

© 2024 The New York Times Company