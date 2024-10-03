On the Move: Kenji Price

Thursday, October 3, 2024
78°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kenji M. Price
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Hawaii Pacific University has named Kenji Price senior vice president and general counsel, effective Oct. 1. Price’s legal career includes serving as a managing counsel at Epic Games, partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, a director at Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing and assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.