On the Move: Kevin Raley and Jing Zheng

AHL has promoted Kevin Raley to associate from project architect and Jing Zheng to associate from senior designer. Raley’s 10 years of architectural experience include education, commercial, mixed-use, high-end residential, religious, historic and cinema design. Zheng’s experience includes project conceptualization, narrative development, design direction and visualization for projects in education, health care and other sectors.

