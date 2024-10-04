On the Move: Kevin Raley and Jing Zheng

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

AHL has promoted Kevin Raley to associate from project architect and Jing Zheng to associate from senior designer. Raley’s 10 years of architectural experience include education, commercial, mixed-use, high-end residential, religious, historic and cinema design. Zheng’s experience includes project conceptualization, narrative development, design direction and visualization for projects in education, health care and other sectors.

