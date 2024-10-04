Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, October 4, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii’s tourism goals unlikely to keep up with inflation

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:03 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors at Waikiki Beach Tuesday enjoyed the sun and sand.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Visitors at Waikiki Beach Tuesday enjoyed the sun and sand.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Vendors and speakers mixed and browsed during down time at the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority tourism conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Monday.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Vendors and speakers mixed and browsed during down time at the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority tourism conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Monday.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Alex Lasry, deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism for the International Trade Administration, chatted with convention attendees during the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority conference Monday.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Alex Lasry, deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism for the International Trade Administration, chatted with convention attendees during the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority conference Monday.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors at Waikiki Beach Tuesday enjoyed the sun and sand.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Vendors and speakers mixed and browsed during down time at the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority tourism conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Monday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Alex Lasry, deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism for the International Trade Administration, chatted with convention attendees during the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority conference Monday.