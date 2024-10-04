Hawaii’s tourism goals unlikely to keep up with inflation
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visitors at Waikiki Beach Tuesday enjoyed the sun and sand.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vendors and speakers mixed and browsed during down time at the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority tourism conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Monday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alex Lasry, deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism for the International Trade Administration, chatted with convention attendees during the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority conference Monday.