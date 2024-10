Scoreboard – October 4, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, men at 4:30 p.m.; women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II girls: Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission;

La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Radford at Waianae;

Kapolei at Leilehua; Campbell at Waipahu. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Nanakuli at Aiea (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Waialua at Mililani (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at

Punahou, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 7:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Leilehua,

7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Roosevelt at Kaiser,

7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, men at 10 a.m.; women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II, ‘Iolani I-AA at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Ho‘o Ikaika 13, Fat Katz 70’s 12

Sons of Hawaii 13, Kupuna Kane 1

Hui Ohana 12, Na Kahuna 1

Aikane 21, P.H. Shipyard 2

Hawaiians 13, Firehouse 6

Bad Company 22, Zen 10

Fat Katz 17, Go Deep 10

Sportsmen 19, Kool Katz 7

Action 19, Yankees 5

Lokahi 17, Waipio 4

Golden Eagles 15, Na Pueo 5

Islanders 15, Praise The Lord 12

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Boys Varsity

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, Assets 0

Damien 2, Maryknoll 1

Mid-Pacific 2, Island Pacific 1

Kamehameha 3, Hanalani 0

High game/series—Iol: Ezra Bentkowski 213/607. Pun: Colby Wilson 176/Tanner Iwashita 469. HBA: Kameron Fujioka

233/Eddy Vallesteros 540. Assets: Colby Oshiro 160/483. DMS: Jakob Nishimura 183/532. Mary: Aidan Ilano 233/585. MPI: Kaz Yamada 201/531. IPA: Tristan Bedford 166/455. KS: Shane DeRego 222/ 615. Han: Todd Dumlao 204/551.

Boys JV

Saint Louis 3, Punahou Gold 0

‘Iolani 3, Punahou Blue 0

Maryknoll 3, Damien 0

Mid-Pacific 2, Hanalani 1

Kamehameha 3, Hawaii Baptist Gold 0

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-23,

25-21

Girls Varsity II

Punahou I-AA def. Maryknoll 25-17, 25-15,

20-25, 25-17

Girls JV I

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha-White 31-33,

25-22, 25-17

Mid-Pacific def. Hawaii Baptist 25-20,

25-22

Punahou-Blue def. Punahou-Gold 18-25,

25-18, 25-22

Girls JV II

‘Iolani def. Maryknoll 25-13, 25-14

OIA West

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Mililani def. Waialua 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

Girls JV

Mililani def. Waialua 21-3, 21-7

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-9,

25-18, 25-23

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-11,

25-15