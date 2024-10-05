USS Daniel Inouye returns from first deployment
Some of the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye stood on the bow as the ship returned home Friday to Pearl Harbor after completing its nine-month maiden deployment.
Arleigh Burke-class, guided- missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, below, returned home Friday after completing its nine-month maiden deployment to the Western Pacific and Middle East regions.
Eva Gonzalez and husband, Victor Gonzalez, welcomed home their daughter Janet Gonzalez, who is an electronics technician.