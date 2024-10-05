Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, October 5, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

USS Daniel Inouye returns from first deployment

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:49 a.m.

Editors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye stood on the bow as the ship returned home Friday to Pearl Harbor after completing its nine-month maiden deployment.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Some of the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye stood on the bow as the ship returned home Friday to Pearl Harbor after completing its nine-month maiden deployment.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Arleigh Burke-class, guided- missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, below, returned home Friday after completing its nine-month maiden deployment to the Western Pacific and Middle East regions.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Arleigh Burke-class, guided- missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, below, returned home Friday after completing its nine-month maiden deployment to the Western Pacific and Middle East regions.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Eva Gonzalez and husband, Victor Gonzalez, welcomed home their daughter Janet Gonzalez, who is an electronics technician.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Eva Gonzalez and husband, Victor Gonzalez, welcomed home their daughter Janet Gonzalez, who is an electronics technician.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye stood on the bow as the ship returned home Friday to Pearl Harbor after completing its nine-month maiden deployment.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Arleigh Burke-class, guided- missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, below, returned home Friday after completing its nine-month maiden deployment to the Western Pacific and Middle East regions.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Eva Gonzalez and husband, Victor Gonzalez, welcomed home their daughter Janet Gonzalez, who is an electronics technician.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY