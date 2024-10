Damien quarterback AJ Tuifua threw a pass to Champ Buffet, who ran for a touchdown during the first half of Friday’s game against Pac-Five.

AJ Tuifua threw four touchdown passes and Sylas Alaimalo accounted for 180 yards and three TDs from scrimmage as No. 9 Damien overwhelmed previously unbeaten Pac-Five 48-23 on Friday night at John Velasco Stadium.

With the win, Damien clinched a berth in the Division I state championships. The Monarchs are now 5-0 ILH D-I play, while ‘Iolani (2-2) was virtually eliminated from contention with one game remaining.

Damien used a balanced offense and a physical, patient defense to limit the Wolfpack’s opportunities. Coming off a 272-yard game against ‘Iolani, Pac-Five running back Seth Miller managed 65 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

Miller also had four receptions for 38 yards but seemed to draw plenty of attention wherever he lined up, from the backfield to the sideline as a receiver.

“We wanted to stop the run and get off the field on third downs. We wanted make them more one-dimensional,” Damien coach Anthony Tuitele said. “That’s why they were able to capitalize on some passing plays. But I think our defense did their job. Everybody get to the ball and wrap up.”

Tuifua’s most scintillating play was on the ground with a nifty 33-yard scramble from the pocket, turning the corner to sprint for the rushing touchdown.

“Credit to the O-line. Pac-Five has some big boys. The O-line had to put in extra work this week to get ready for those boys,” the 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior quarterback said. “When I turned that corner, I thought to myself, just run. Believing my receivers will block for me, and then I just have to do the rest. I’ve been trying to get faster every day. With the speed work we get from our coaches, I try to put it in the game.”

Alaimalo’s strength is his ability to make tacklers miss, but his yardage after contact is matched by few. Between the spin moves and lateral shifts, he often overpowers first tacklers. He has a max squat of 445 pounds.

“It’s a lot of work in the offseason. We tried to take advantage of their three-front (defensive line). I was confident that our line could dominate them,” said Alaimalo, who had a touchdown catch late in the came to cool off a potential Pac-Five rally.

Pac-Five lost for the first time after winning its first six games. It was the best start by a Wolfpack team since 1982. Coach Kena Heffernan’s team will play Kamehameha I-AA next Friday.

Damien will have a bye next week before playing ‘Iolani (3-5, 2-2) on Oct. 18.

After forcing Pac-Five into a three-and-out to open the game, Damien scored on its first series. Tuifua found Champ Buffet on a slant pattern for a 10-yard touchdown.

Moments later, with the entire Monarchs defense within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, keying on Miller, Braden Sarahina lofted a deep pass to Rome Lilio for an easy 53-yard touchdown. That tied the game at 7 with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

Damien answered with a methodical 13-play, 72-yard drive. Tuifua faked a handoff to Alaimalo and fired a quick pass to Buffet, who cut back and scored untouched — a 24-yard TD. Damien led 14-7 with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Pac-Five two-way lineman Kage Fine, a sophomore, went down with a leg injury during the ensuing series. The Wolfpack came up empty on their next two possessions, and Damien opened the lead to 14 points on an 11-yard TD pass from Tuifua to Wyatt Ho-Williams. The Monarchs led 21-7 with 5:51 to go in the first half.

Alaimalo’s 13-yard touchdown run opened the lead to 28-7 with 4:36 left until halftime.

Alaimalo’s second TD, a 1-yard run, opened the second half. Damien led 34-7 with 7:46 to go in the third quarter.

Tuifua’s speed came into play on the next series with a 33-yard scramble from the pocket to the right pylon. That extended Damien’s lead to 41-7 with 6:09 to go in the third stanza.

Junior Colten Amai-Nakagawa replaced Sarahina in the second half. He led the Pack on a 16-play, 80-yard march, and Miller scored on a 5-yard run for their first points since the first quarter.

Amai-Nakagawa’s 4-yard TD pass to Avari Zion- Branch cut the lead to 41-21 with 5:52 remaining.

That was enough for the Monarchs to send their first-teamers, including Alaimalo and Tuifua back in the game. They sealed the win with a eight-play, 35-yard drive. Alaimalo made a diving catch in the end zone on a 10-yard TD pass from Tuifua with 1:42 to go.

No. 5 Kapolei 21, No. 10 Farrington 10

Hurricanes quarterback Tama Amisone rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead the Hurricanes in a comeback win over the Governors.

Ku Ponciano kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Govs (3-4, 0-3) a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Amisone finished with 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (5-1, 2-1), who held Farrington scoreless in the second half.

Kapolei can clinch one of the four OIA playoff berths in the Open Division with a Waipahu loss to Kahuku today.

Moanalua 55, Pearl City 8

Isaac Harney threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns, as Na Menehune breezed to victory over the Chargers.

Harney tossed two touchdowns in the first quarter, a 13-yarder to Laakea Tapaoan and a 5-yard pass to Duane Miller to put Na Menehune (6-1, 4-0 OIA Division I) up early. After the Chargers (0-6, 0-4) scored on a 17-yard pass from Ikaika Torres to Keaton Tomas, Moanalua rattled off 41 unanswered points, spearheaded by running back Kalino Judalena, who ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns for Moanalua.

Jayce Bareng was the top receiver for Harney and Na Menehune, catching six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaiser 24, Roosevelt 12

Aiden Leong broke off a 42-yard touchdown run to cap a 17-0 second quarter for the Cougars, who avenged a one-point loss to the Rough Riders that ended their season in the OIA Division II semifinals last season.

Matias Mafi scored on a 1-yard touchdown run after Kaiser stopped Roosevelt late in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Cougars (4-1, 3-1) moved into a three-way time for second place in OIA Division II with Waialua and the Rough Riders (4-2, 3-1). Castle, which leads the division in league play at 3-0, plays Kalani tonight at Farrington.

Thursday

Waialua 37, Kalaheo 34, 2OT

Kaies Demello kicked a 27-yard field goal in the second overtime period and the Bulldogs earned a very important win against the Mustangs to inch closer to clinching a playoff berth.

Sophomore Rayden Wilson rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns for Waialua (4-2, 3-1 OIA Division II), which erased a 14-point deficit with eight minutes remaining to force overtime.

Kalaheo quarterback Jude Weber threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chance Baqui to begin the extra period, but the Bulldogs answered on a 1-yard run on fourth down by Wilson, who became the fourth Bulldog to top 200 yards rushing in a game.

Demello kicked the field goal in the second overtime and Waialua made it stand with a defensive stop on fourth and 9 to end it.

Matthew Pyne rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (2-3, 1-3).

Also Friday

Leilehua 17, Waianae 3

—

NO. 9 DAMIEN 48, PAC-FIVE 23

At John E. Velasco Stadium

Damien (7-1, 5-0 DI) 14 14 13 7 — 48

Pac-Five (5-1, 3-1 DII) 7 0 7 9 — 23

DMS—Champ Buffet 10 pass from AJ Tuifua (Samuel Kawakami kick)

P5—Rome Lilio 53 pass from Brayden Sarahina (Evan Derauf kick)

DMS—Buffet 24 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

DMS—Wyatt Ho-Williams 11 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

DMS—Sylas Alaimalo 13 run (Kawakami kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 1 run (kick blocked)

DMS—Tuifua 33 run (Kawakami kick)

P5—Avari Zion-Branch 4 pass from Colten Amai-Nakagawa (Derauf kick)

P5—Seth Miller 5 run (Derauf kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 10 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

P5—Safety

RUSHING—Damien: Alaimalo 19-170, Tuifua 4-42, Kameron Castillo 2-8, Kaysen Dulay-Gorai 1-4, Bryse Hopeau-Lampitoc 1-1,

Kaleb Kealanahele 2-(minus 3), Ho-Williams 1-(minus 6). Pac-Five: Miller 16-65, Elijah Connell-Chavez 2-18, Sean Fujimoto 1-5, Cole Hauptman 1-0, Sarahina 2-(minus 5), Team 1-(minus 6), Amai-Nakagawa 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Damien: Tuifua 15-26-0-189. Pac-Five: Sarahina 6-10-0-89, Amai-Nakagawa 11-20-1-152.

RECEIVING—Damien: Dayton Savea 7-91, Buffet 2-34, Ho-Williams 2-17, Tayvin Kahele 1-23, Alaimalo 1-10, Dulay-Gorai 1-10, Hopeau-Lampitoc 1-4. Pac-Five: Zion-Branch 4-65, Lilio 2-65, Todd McKinney 2-40, Seth Miller 4-38, Hauptman 3-30, Kalen Donate 2-24.

NO. 5 KAPOLEI 21, NO. 10 FARRINGTON 10

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Kapolei (5-1, 2-1) 7 0 0 14 — 21

Farrington (3-4, 0-3) 0 10 0 0 — 10

KAPO—Kaina Kamohailii 12 pass from Liatama Amisone (Larry McCarley kick)

FARR—Koloi Keli 1 offensive fumble recovery (Ku Ponciano kick)

FARR—FG Ponciano 38

KAPO—Amisone 3 run (McCarley kick)

KAPO—Amisone 25 run (McCarley kick)

RUSHING—Kapolei: Amisone 21-157, Chazz-Michael Kapahu 12-47, Chase Camarillo 4-25, Kamohalii 1-1. Farrington: Ponciano 11-80, Chansen Smith 13-67, Kingsten Samuelu 4-11, Lauititi Liufau 1-3, Donivan Bergantinos 1-1, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Kapolei: Amisone 12-23-2-80, Leysen Rodrigues 1-3-0-6. Farrington: Smith 4-16-1-21.

RECEIVING—Kapolei: Kamohalii 5-43, Zayne Pasion 4-28, Shayden Roman 2-8, Nikko Smith 1-4, Kapahu 1-3. Farrington: Jacob Talamoa 2-12, Ponciano 2-9.

MOANALUA 55, PEARL CITY 8

At Bino Neves Stadium

Moanalua (6-1, 4-0) 14 13 14 14 — 55

Pearl City (0-6, 0-4) 0 8 0 0 — 8

MOA—Laakea Tapaoan 13 pass from Isaac Harney (Andy Nguyen kick)

MOA—Duane Miller 5 pass from Isaac Harney (Nguyen kick)

PC—Keaton Tomas 17 pass from Ikaika Torres (Torres pass to Tayvon Ching-Harrell)

MOA—Kalino Judalena 14 run (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Judalena 1 run (pass failed)

MOA—Jayce Bareng 60 pass from Harney (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Judalena 6 run (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Bareng 3 pass from Harney (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Shonn Keanui 41 interception return (Nguyen kick)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Judalena 20-114, Miller 2-15, #15 2-7, Harney 2-8. Pearl City: Lennon Elder 12-48, Torres 4-(minus 6), Team 1-(minus 23).

PASSING—Moanalua: Harney 21-33-0- 320, #15 0-2-0-0. Pearl City: Torres 12-28-3-105, Tiger Ader 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Bareng 6-120, Ryder Chang 8-93, Tapaoan 4-58, Kyson Kealoha 2-44, Miller 1-5. Pearl City: Javian Mizuno 2-43, Kihewa 3-32, Tomas 3-27, Ching-Harrell 1-5, Elder 3-(minus 2).

KAISER 24, ROOSEVELT 12

At Kaiser Stadium

Roosevelt (4-2, 3-1) 6 0 6 0 — 12

Kaiser (4-1, 3-1) 0 17 0 7 — 24

ROOS—Victor Silva 51 pass from Ioane Kamanao (kick blocked)

KAIS—FG Morgan White 24

KAIS—Caleb Hamasaki 5 pass from Jesse Shinagawa (White kick)

KAIS—Aiden Leong 42 run (White kick)

ROOS—Keawe Davis 51 pass from Kamanao (pass failed)

KAIS—Mathias Mafi 1 run (White kick)

RUSHING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 13-78, Shaeden Sexton 5-18. Kaiser: Leong 10-72, Shinagawa 15-41, Brady Kim 11-38, Dillon Reis 7-18, Mafi 1-1, Team 1-(minus 2), BJ Rezentes 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 15-40-1-232. Kaiser: Shinagawa 14-26-0-131, Rezentes 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Roosevelt: Davis 10-162, Victor Silva 1-51, Dayten Tilton 1-14, Jerry Wu 2-9, Casen Murakami-Awaya 1-(minus 3). Kaiser: Hamasaki 4-54, Keo Lapera 6-45, Zayden Ling 1-19, Reis 1-8, Mafi 1-5, Kim 1-0.

Also:

Leilehua 17, Waianae 3

Thursday

WAIALUA 37, KALAHEO 34, 2OT

At Toshi Nakasone Field

Kalaheo (2-3, 1-3) 7 6 8 7 6 0 — 34

Waialua (4-2, 3-1)14 0 0 14 6 3 — 37

WAIL—Emery Abilla 14 run (Kaies Demello kick)

KALH—Matthew Pyne 16 run (Loch Moorman kick)

WAIL—Sky Hirota 13 pass from Abilla (Demello kick)

KALH—Pyne 4 run (kick blocked)

KALH—Chance Baqui 25 pass from Jude Weber (Pyne kick)

KALH—Pyne 2 run (Moorman kick)

WAIL—Rayden Wilson 4 run (Demello kick)

WAIL—Wilson 4 pass from Abilla (Demello kick)

KALH—Baqui 20 pass from Weber (run failed)

WAIL—Wilson 1 run (kick failed)

WAIL—FG Demello 27

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Pyne 21-121, Vance Ramolete 12-105, Baqui 1-2. Waialua: Wilson 26-202, Jace Apau 5-17, Nuutea Van Bastolaer 2-2, Abilla 10-(minus 2).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Weber 8-22-1-94. Waialua: Abilla 11-21-0-222.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Baqui 4-61, Pyne 2-20, Nainoa Barbieto 1-7, Jeremyah Toilolo 1-6. Waialua: Hayze Ramos 4-92, Hirota 3-72, Germaine Bagasol 2-49, Kade Celebre 1-6, Jensen Fujishige 1-3.