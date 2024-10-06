Column: Enact tourist fee for impacts, environmental damage

The Hawaiian islands are beautiful, biodiverse, and, shall we say, quite popular. This is evident in the throngs of newcomers sprawled out daily on Hawaii’s sunny sands. However, crowded beaches are not the only reason for the negative perception of tourism among locals. Congested traffic, water scarcity or the housing crisis — driven by soaring prices and the displacement of natives — contribute to this sentiment.

The aggressive marketing of their deep-rooted culture, packaged neatly for tourists to enjoy (or perhaps exploit) for all of a week, adds to the resentment many locals feel toward the incessant cycle. Transforming the state from a string of magnificent islands to an exhausted and overrun home — with similarly exhausted residents — the tourism industry has left an unsightly mark on Hawaii.

It’s no secret that tourism causes overcrowding and environmental damage. This reality became especially clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, which offered a stark contrast between life with and without tourism. Suddenly, beaches were trash-free, waters became clear and wildlife — such as monk seals and native fish species — began to thrive. Locals enjoyed their favorite island grinds and basked in the tranquil bliss of solitude. Because of tourism, Hawaii struggles with littering, the risk of invasive species, damage to coral reefs and more. Tourists frequently disregarded property and significant cultural landmarks, revealing a pattern of ignorance and lack of regard for Hawaiian culture.

Yes, tourism brings a boom in business, but it is crucial that we ask ourselves: At what cost? Hawaii’s excessive reliance on tourism has raised concerns among the population about overdependence. When drought conditions threatened the islands in 2021, large-scale hotels were accommodated over locals, who were forced to reduce water intake. The unjust prioritization of tourism in such desperate times has evoked rightful fear and distress among those who call Hawaii home.

Many wonder why we can’t just “let off the gas a little” when it comes to tourism. The ugly truth? We simply can’t afford to.

While tourism disturbs both residents and the environment, it is necessary to sustain Hawaii’s economy. As a source of more than 200,000 jobs and $20 billion in visitor spending, the industry plays a significant role in our financial security. However, our concern is less about people simply arriving; it’s about the lack of consideration for our culture and land. Sure, Hawaii is beautiful and should be enjoyed. But if you come, come with knowledge and good intentions, and leave our island better than you found it.

>> RELATED: Column: Tourism boosts our economy and shares Hawaii’s ways

To address these challenges, our state could begin by requiring an educational course for visitors before arrival, covering cultural norms, issues like littering, and the protection of wildlife and property. Compliance with these rules should be monitored, with increased penalties for violations. Another potential solution could be the implementation of a daily visitor fee. For example, Bhutan’s introduction of a daily $100 fee naturally restricted the influx of tourists and allowed for greater control over both the quantity and quality of visitors.

Hawaii’s tourism industry has dismissed residents, damaged natural landscapes and destroyed culturally valued sites. It is imperative that we encourage respectful travel practices and claw our way out of our current situation. As a local, I feel obligated to tell travelers that while your visit may provide one week of enjoyment and relaxation, it often comes at the expense of residents. Plus, I’d personally like to buy a warm box of Leonard’s malasadas without having to wait in line for eternity. As locals might say: This is getting so irraz!

———

Maile Dunn is a student at Punahou School, Class of 2027.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

———

CTLhawaii.org