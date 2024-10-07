HFD rescues injured hiker, 22, from ‘Stairway to Hell’ trail

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday rescued an injured, 22-year-old hiker from the “Stairway to Hell” trail above Haiku Valley.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just before noon Sunday for the woman with an injured leg off of the trail. Six units with 17 personnel responded.

Firefighters secured a landing zone and began a search and rescue operation by air.

The “Stairway to Hell” is described as a set of abandoned stairs that lead downhill to nowhere in the Koolaus above Haiku Valley.

It has been featured in various hiking blogs, with many saying it is even more treacherous than climbing up the forbidden “Stairway to Heaven.” The path to get to the stairs, which varies, is a long and treacherous one. It is not a state-sanctioned trail or hike.

HFD was able to locate the injured hiker by air and arrived at her side at 12:40 p.m.

After a medical assessment and basic life support, the Air 1 helicopter airlifted her to the nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

No other injuries were reported.