Maui police seek help finding missing Wailuku woman, 74

Althea Woodson, 74, of Wailuku. Woodson was reported missing Saturday after she was discovered to have left her residence without notifying anyone.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Althea Woodson, 74, of Wailuku, who has been reported missing since Saturday.

Police said an acquaintance reported Woodson missing Saturday after she was discovered to have left her residence without notifying anyone.

She was last seen coming home around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, police said. However, when acquaintances checked on her at about 10 p.m., they discovered she had left the residence.

Woodson is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 115 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing or footwear she was wearing when she left the residence.

Police said Woodson does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

Anyone with information on Woodson is asked to contact MPD’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 24-029093.

