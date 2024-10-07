Off the news: Stability for Kahala Nui, funds for church

In a mutually beneficial deal, the nonprofit Kahala Senior Living Community Inc. is buying the land under its Kahala Nui complex from the Roman Catholic Church of Hawaii.

The complex was built in 2005, on 6.5 acres leased from the church for 60 years. This land purchase now gives the senior-living operator more stability and flexibility in long-term planning, while providing the Diocese of Honolulu with critical funds needed for its continued missions to its faithful and the community.