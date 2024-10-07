Billy Hull: College football has lost some luster with all its chaos

Every Saturday over the last month, I’ve noticed my TV-viewing habits are getting stranger and stranger.

Last week, I found myself watching Si Woo Kim chip in from an impossible lie to win a hole in the Presidents Cup and proceed to do the “go-to-sleep” celebration imitating Stephen Curry putting France to bed in the gold medal match of the Paris Olympics this summer.

Two days ago, before my beloved Washington Huskies played the Michigan Wolverines in a rematch of January’s national championship in which I nearly went broke going to the game at the last minute, it was seeing former UH pitcher Cade Smith strike out four Tigers on 18 pitches to earn a playoff win for the Cleveland Guardians.

For the last 17 years as a full-time sports writer, my Saturday has consisted of waking up and watching college football until it was either time to head to Aloha Stadium — now Ching Complex — to cover a University of Hawaii football game or attend either a high school football game or a Rainbow Wahine volleyball match.

My step count on my Fitbit on Saturdays usually rivals a turtle, but who cares? What was better than watching college football all day long?

Apparently now it’s golf and playoff baseball between two teams on which I couldn’t name you more than three players.

I have found myself sitting with a remote control at my hand pointed at my television screen and having no idea what to do with it.

Before it was simple. Did I want to watch the late-morning SEC signature game? Channel 7. Did I want to tune in and root for Notre Dame to lose? OK. Channel 8. In recent years, as a full-blooded Pac-12 supporter, all I had to do was find the Pac-12 network.

Yes, I was the guy watching Cal versus Oregon State instead of Georgia and Alabama.

I’ve got no idea what I’m doing now. The CBS game where I knew I would tune in to see Tua Tagovailoa in college is now a Big Ten game involving schools on the West Coast.

Saturday’s Michigan/UW game provided me a chance to relive some of the old Rose Bowl games between the two rival schools, but even then, this is a real rivalry that should be played in December or January, not the first weekend of October.

At least that game was on NBC. Last month I had to watch the Huskies lose the Apple Cup on the Peacock streaming channel, but forget switching over to other games during timeouts and commercial breaks. The time it takes to switch from streaming to cable, and vice-versa, isn’t worth it.

Money trumps everything in the world these days, but is there any sport that has truly been torn apart more at its core than college football?

Vanderbilt gave us everything we love about the sport on Saturday. A 23-point underdog in a stadium longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban had said last month on the Pat McAfee show was, “the only place you’re going to play in the SEC that’s not hard to play,” rising up and shocking the No. 1 team in the land.

As good of a game as it was, following the goalposts on social media as they headed down Broadway toward downtown Nashville and eventually into the Cumberland River is where college football becomes truly special.

Hang on to those memories, because do you really think college football is done with realignment? At some point, the Alabamas and Georgias of the world are going to look at Vanderbilt, despite now knowing the Commodores are capable of pulling an upset, and saying to themselves, we don’t really need these schools either.

Michigan and Ohio State just added Washington, Oregon and USC to a league that now has 16 teams. If Purdue and Northwestern rode off into the night, would anyone notice? Why keep sharing this massive TV revenue amount with schools that wouldn’t be missed if they suddenly were gone?

Both Georgia and Alabama, with one loss each, should have to win out to make the college football playoff, but with 12 teams now in it, both schools are probably just fine, even with another loss to boot.

Losing to Vanderbilt should sting, and in the moments after, I’m sure it did for the Crimson Tide. But a day later? Two days later? All is good in Alabama. Everything they set out to achieve a week ago is still on the table, despite such a terrible loss.

Every week mattered. Every game mattered. Every mistake was critical for teams wanting to hold the crystal trophy at the end.

Now, it seems like nothing matters until November, which is why as I continue to stare at my television screen unsure what to do with my Saturdays, does this Miami win over Cal mean anything to me? Not really.

Hawaii and Washington will always be on my TV screen when they are playing, but when the Huskies have to play another Friday night game on the East Coast, because of what else, TV contracts, and I’ve got until 6 p.m. on a Saturday to get to Ching Complex, suddenly there might be more golf, baseball and soon to be NBA basketball in my future.

This college football landscape doesn’t grab my attention like it used to, and it’s a real shame, because moments like Vandy beating Alabama are a reminder of just how great Saturdays can still be.