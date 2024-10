Airlines cancel flights, airports close as Florida braces for Milton

U.S. airlines are canceling flights and adjusting schedules as some Florida airports close in anticipation of disruptions from Hurricane Milton, which is set to make landfall in the state on Wednesday.

As of this afternoon, 896 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed, and 696 were canceled, with that number expected to rise as more than 1,500 flights scheduled for Wednesday have already been canceled, according to flight tracking data provider FlightAware.

Southwest, one of the largest U.S. airlines, said it is adjusting its schedule at several airports that were pausing operations, including Tampa International Airport and Orlando International Airport.

Orlando International, one of the busiest airports in the U.S., said it would cease operations at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to a notice on its website, while Tampa International said it was closed today.

Allegiant Air, Sun County Airlines and JetBlue Airways are among the carriers most likely to be negatively impacted if Hurricanes Milton and Helene, which hit Florida recently, weigh on travel demand, according to analysts at Raymond James.

Allegiant and JetBlue have canceled 41 and 92 flights, respectively, today according to FlightAware, while Sun Country told Reuters it has canceled about 19 passenger flights.

Hurricane Milton was expected to expand in size today as it moved past Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula en route to Florida’s battered Gulf Coast, where more than 1 million people were ordered to evacuate before the monster storm arrived.

In response to the expected disruptions, some airlines including United Airlines, JetBlue and Air Canada said they had added extra capacity to move people out of Florida.