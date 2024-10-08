Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist, 23, critical after collision with guardrail in Kaneohe

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:25 a.m.

Traffic

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway Monday night, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, just east of the Wilson Tunnel entrance in Kaneohe. Police said that the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, collided with a guardrail and was ejected onto the roadway.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At this time, it is unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide