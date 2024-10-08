Motorcyclist, 23, critical after collision with guardrail in Kaneohe

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway Monday night, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, just east of the Wilson Tunnel entrance in Kaneohe. Police said that the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, collided with a guardrail and was ejected onto the roadway.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At this time, it is unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.