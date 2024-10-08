Letter: Fentanyl epidemic must be investigated, solved

According to the National Archives, more than 60,000 of our soldiers were lost in the nine-year war in Vietnam. During that war, the media reported the number of American soldiers killed each day. Today there is a far greater tragedy occurring in America that is mostly ignored by the press.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 70,000 deaths in the U.S. were attributed to synthetic opioids in 2022 alone. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Are we all aware of this? Why is the media not talking about it? Remember, Donald Trump worked tirelessly to close the border; I believe the Biden administration opened it up again.

Kit Beuret

Kailua

