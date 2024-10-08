UH Cancer Center recognized with 5-year national designation
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The University of Hawaii Cancer Center on Monday announced and celebrated its renewed five-year designation from the National Cancer Institute.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Annette Jones danced hula at the event with her halau Wahine Hula ‘Akala. The group are all breast cancer survivors.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A dedication board was erected Monday at the UH Cancer Center as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mahealani Wong presented an oli Monday at the UH Cancer Center’s celebration.