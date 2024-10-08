Wahine goalkeeper earns BWC honor

Hawaii goalkeeper Kennedy Justin was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, following her two shutout performances last week.

Justin recorded two clean sheets as Hawaii (8-6, 4-0 Big West) defeated Cal State Northridge and Cal State Fullerton 1-0, and has helped Hawaii post three straight shutout wins for the first time since Alexis Mata did so in 2019.

The redshirt freshman has allowed just one goal in four Big West matches, helping Hawaii to a six-match win streak, tied for the longest in program history and the longest since 2003. She also has helped anchor a Hawaii defense that has held opponents to fewer than 10 shots in four straight matches and 32 total attempts during that span.