Former OCCC sergeant gets life in prison in shooting death of his mother

Oahu Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville sentenced this afternoon a 52-year-old former Oahu Community Correctional Center training sergeant to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the 2016 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Pereira.

Somerville rendered on June 25 her verdict in a jury-waived trial, finding Anthony F. Pereira II guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 66-year-old mother, and not manslaughter as his lawyer tried to prove.

Harrison Kiehm, his court-appointed attorney, alleged at trial that Pereira experienced an extreme mental or emotional disturbance that caused him to kill his mother, and tried to get a 20-year sentence for manslaughter.

Somerville also sentenced him to 20 years for the charge of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and five years each for first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, to be served concurrently.

He was given credit for time served.

Somerville called Pereira’s actions “callous and heinous,” shooting his mother in the leg, failing to get her help, then shooting her in the head. The judge also noted the lasting effects his actions have had on Dodie Guzman, a woman he held at his Maili house for days, and fired a gun toward her.

The kidnapping charge (that referred to preventing his mother from leaving his house by shooting her in the leg) and a firearm charge were merged with the murder charge because, as argued by Pereira’s attorney, they were part of a continuing course of conduct that led to the murder.