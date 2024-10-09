Column: Endeavor to alleviate physician burnout

As a dedicated physician practicing in Hawaii, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges that our health care system faces. Among the most pressing issues are physician burnout and the growing shortage of health care professionals. These challenges are not unique to Hawaii, but their impact is profoundly felt in our island communities. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for independent physicians to come together and drive the change we wish to see in health care.

My journey into medicine was inspired by a desire to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Through my local family ties, I saw how integral health care was to the well-being of our communities. I was motivated by the stories of local doctors who provided compassionate care and became pillars of our neighborhoods. This calling led me to pursue a career in primary care, where I could directly contribute to the health and happiness of my community.

However, the reality of practicing medicine today is increasingly difficult. Physician burnout is at an all-time high, driven by long hours, administrative burdens and the emotional toll of patient care.

The physician shortage exacerbates these issues, stretching resources thin and leaving many patients without access to timely medical attention. This strain on our health care system is unsustainable, and it threatens the quality of care that our communities deserve.

Despite these challenges, I find hope in the mission and vision of Ho‘ola, a medical group uniting independent physicians and optimizing value-based health care.

This organization represents a beacon of possibility for primary care doctors in Hawaii. By supporting and empowering them, providers maintain a level of independence while receiving full-spectrum business support and population health management. It is creating a sustainable future for health care on our islands.

Ho‘ola’s mission resonates deeply with me because it aligns with the reasons I became a doctor in the first place. I believe that by working together, independent physicians can maintain their clinical autonomy, improve their work-life balance, and ultimately provide better care for their patients. It offers a platform for us to share our experiences, learn from one another, and collectively advocate for the changes needed to address burnout and the physician shortage.

I have connected with a community of like-minded professionals who are committed to making a positive impact on health care in Hawaii. This sense of camaraderie and shared purpose gives me hope that we can overcome the challenges we face and build a brighter future for primary care doctors and their patients.

Dr. Craig Hamasaki is an internal medicine specialist with 39-plus years of experience; he practices in Aiea.