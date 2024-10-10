Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, October 10, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

78-acre wildfire at Hawai‘i Volcanoes continues to burn

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 12:38 p.m.

Volcanoes

COURTESY USGS The Sept. 15 Kilauea eruption started a forest fire that continues to burn vegetation along the southern rim of Napau Crater. Photo view looking northwest with Kanenuiohamo visible in the upper left.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

The Sept. 15 Kilauea eruption started a forest fire that continues to burn vegetation along the southern rim of Napau Crater. Photo view looking northwest with Kanenuiohamo visible in the upper left.

COURTESY USGS An area of forest continues to burn in a remote area on the south rim of Napau Crater following the recent eruption on Kilauea’s middle East Rift Zone, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

An area of forest continues to burn in a remote area on the south rim of Napau Crater following the recent eruption on Kilauea’s middle East Rift Zone, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

COURTESY USGS The Sept. 15 Kilauea eruption started a forest fire that continues to burn vegetation along the southern rim of Napau Crater. Photo view looking northwest with Kanenuiohamo visible in the upper left.
COURTESY USGS An area of forest continues to burn in a remote area on the south rim of Napau Crater following the recent eruption on Kilauea’s middle East Rift Zone, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

A 78-acre wildfire continues to burn in a remote area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, prompting officials to temporarily close the parking lot at Maunaulu and Napau Trail.

In effect since Tuesday, the areas remain closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, due to ongoing efforts to suppress the fire.

Officials said the Sept. 15 eruption of Kilauea volcano ignited the “Makaopuhi Fire,” and that fire activity increased due to lack of recent rainfall, low humidity and wind.

The remote location and hazardous volcanic terrain have made fire suppression efforts more challenging.

Twenty-two members of the Pacific Islands Fire Management team, including firefighters from Hawaii island and American Samoa, have been building a fire line to control the fire’s perimeter, with support from helicopter water drops.

An area near the Maunaulu parking lot has become a staging area, helispot and temporary dip site.

As of this morning, the fire remained at 78 acres and was about 70% contained.

The fire does not have a continuous, flaming front, but continues to burn pockets of uluhe fern and other vegetation dried by recent volcanic activity.

It poses no threat to homes at this time, officials said, but imperils Hawaiian ecosystems and rare plants in the area.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide