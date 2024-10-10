Honolulu Star-Advertiser

California confirms fourth human case of bird flu

By Tom Polansek / Reuters

A test tube is seen labeled “Bird Flu” in front of the U.S. flag in this illustration on June 10. California today confirmed a fourth case of bird flu in a person who had contact with infected dairy cattle.

CHICAGO >> California today confirmed a fourth case of bird flu in a person who had contact with infected dairy cattle.

Nationwide, 18 people this year have tested positive for the virus, which has been confirmed in dairy herds in 14 states. All but one of the people were known to be exposed to sick cattle or poultry.

The four people who tested positive in California, the most populous U.S. state, were exposed to infected cows at four separate farms, the California Department of Public Health said.

The department added that it was notified of two additional possible human cases.

People who tested positive in California suffered mild symptoms, including eye redness or discharge, and were not hospitalized, the department said.

